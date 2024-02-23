Farmers Protest: Haryana Police Reverses Decision on NSA Invocation Against Farmer Leaders

The Haryana Police announced on Friday that they are retracting their previous decision to apply provisions of the National Security Act against certain farmer leaders involved in the ongoing farmers' agitation. This reversal follows a statement from the Ambala police on the previous day, indicating their intention to utilize section 2(3) of the National Security Act, 1980, to detain office bearers of protesting farmer groups in order to maintain law and order and prevent criminal activities.

However, on Friday, Inspector General of Police (Ambala Range) Sibash Kabiraj clarified, "It is important to inform all parties involved that the consideration of implementing provisions of the National Security Act on a few farm union leaders of Ambala district has been reassessed, and it has been decided that such measures will not be pursued.

He also appealed to the protesting farmers and their leaders to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities in maintaining law and order. Police officials said efforts were being made by the farmers' organisations to break the barricades put up at the Shambhu border. Attempts are also being made to disturb law and order by pelting stones and creating a ruckus, police said in a statement issued in Hindi.

The statement highlighted instances of damage to both government and private properties, along with reports of 30 policemen sustaining injuries. It emphasized that provocative content is being disseminated via various social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram, with the intent to disrupt social harmony. In a separate statement, the Haryana Police announced its intention to initiate actions to recoup damages by seizing properties and bank accounts belonging to protesters.

Farmers leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri and had also said that they would decide their next course of action on Friday evening. Thousands of farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands. Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and 'justice' for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.