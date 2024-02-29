Farmers Protest: Punjab Police Registers Murder Case in Death of Protester Shubhkaran Singh

A week following the demise of Shubhkaran Singh amidst confrontations between protesting farmers and Haryana security forces at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police filed a murder case on Wednesday night. Shubhkaran, a 21-year-old resident of Bathinda, lost his life, while 12 security personnel sustained injuries during the clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The altercation transpired as certain protesting farmers attempted to advance towards police barriers erected to impede their "Delhi Chalo" march.

The Punjab Police has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code at the Patran Police station in Patiala.

An FIR has been filed against an unknown individual, as per the complaint lodged by Shubhkaran's father. The FIR indicates the incident site as Garhi in Haryana's Jind district, situated close to Khanauri. The registration of this FIR marks the resolution of the deadlock between the farmers and the Punjab government, facilitating the commencement of the body's post-mortem examination.

The leaders at the forefront of the farmer march insisted on the registration of an FIR before consenting to the post-mortem procedure. Currently, the body is housed at the mortuary of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Shubhkaran is likely to cremated on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the agitation to urge the Centre to address their demands, which include securing a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for crops and the waiver of farm loans.

