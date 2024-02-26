Farmers Protest: Traffic Likely To Be Hit at Delhi-Noida Border Due to Proposed Tractor March

In light of a planned tractor march by farmers towards the national capital, officials have indicated potential disruptions to traffic at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday. Farmers have organized a protest march using tractors, intending to traverse the Yamuna Expressway, pass through the Luharli toll plaza, and proceed via the Mahamaya flyover.

Delhi Police has escalated monitoring at the border, erecting barricades as part of intensified checks. Increased traffic congestion was observed at the Chilla border from Delhi heading towards Noida due to the ongoing checks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has announced that both Delhi Police and district police will conduct thorough checks, installing barriers at all border points between the national capital and Noida. Traffic diversions will be implemented based on prevailing conditions.

The ongoing farmers' protest has also affected the traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border points between Delhi and Haryana. On Saturday, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points, almost two weeks after those were sealed in view of the farmers' ''Delhi Chalo'' march.

On February 13, the two border points were sealed as farmers from Punjab initiated their ''Delhi Chalo'' march, seeking to compel the BJP-led Centre to address their demands, notably the implementation of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the waiver of farm loans.

Following the intervention of security personnel, thousands of farmers have established camps on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, approximately 200 kilometers from Delhi, after their initial attempt to march to the capital was halted.