FBI likely to handover gangster Goldy Brar to India soon

Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said.

Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer, popularly known as Sidhu Moosawala.

ANI has learnt from sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.

Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources toldthat India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States.

Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Larence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moosawala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.

( With inputs from ANI )

