Feel lucky to be invited for Pran Pratishtha event, says Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Jan 22 Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) national president Upendra Kushwaha said that he is the luckiest person who was invited by the temple trust for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Kushwaha further said that he is going there to witness this event. He also said that those who have been invited for the event and still not going are hard to understand.

“The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is taking place in Ayodhya and I am going there. Those who were invited for this event and still not going are hard to understand. I am the luckiest person who is going there and become a witness to this event,” Kushwaha said.

When asked about the temple being partially constructed and Shankaracharya not going there, Kushwaha said: “I personally believe the temple is constructed to a certain point and further construction will take place in future. They have got the precious 'Muhurta' for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla and hence questioning it is not a good thing.”

While targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and other leaders of opposition parties, Kuahwaha said: “The political ground of opposition leaders is no more in the country. There is no one in the country who would compete with Narendra Modi. The NDA will win the 2024 Lok Sabha election and all 40 seats of Bihar will be bagged as well. There is no dispute in seat-sharing in NDA in Bihar.”

