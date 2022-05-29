Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

A rare medical anomaly has come to light in Bihar's Motihari, where a fetus was being developed inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant.

Recently, a 40-day-old baby was brought to the Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari for treatment. The doctor was told that the child was bloated near his stomach. Due to the bloating, the baby was not able to urinate properly. To find out the reason behind the bloating, the doctor got the child examined.

To find out the reason for the bloating of the stomach and the stoppage of urine, Dr Tabrez Aziz of Rahmania Medical Center prescribed CT scan for the patient. But the child's test results left everyone in shock after the doctors found that another fetus had developed inside his stomach.

Speaking toabout this rare phenomenon, Dr Tabrez Aziz in the medical language it is called 'Fetus in Fetu' or the presence of a fetus in the stomach of the child.

He said that this is a rare case that happens only occurs in one out of five lakh patients.

"A rare medical anomaly has come to light where a fetus was seen developing inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. It is called fetus in fetu. The infant has undergone surgery, condition stable," said Dr Aziz.

Dr Aziz said that the child, who became a witness to the unique enchantment of nature, is now completely fine after surgery and now the child has been discharged from the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

