Fight for rights of Delhiites will continue: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 8 Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, reacting to the election results, said on Saturday that he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi, asserting that the “fight for the rights of Delhiites will continue”.

Taking to X, the Congress leader wrote, "We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support. This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, inflation and corruption – will continue."

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also responded to the Delhi results.

He said in a post on X, “The meltdown of a section of so-called liberals is completely bizarre. They didn’t give these lectures on opposition unity to AAP when the party went to Goa, Gujarat, Haryana etc to fight elections and weaken anti-communal, secular vote.”

He stated that the Delhi election result was a rejection of the Trojan horse that attempted to damage the liberal cause across the country.

“Majority of liberals are rightly cheering the fall of the facade so that the real champion of liberal values -- the Indian National Congress -- can emerge stronger to take the BJP on and defeat it,” he added.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also took to X reacting to the election results.

“The results of the Delhi Assembly elections are a clear indication that the people of Delhi have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's politics of lies and deceit.”

“All the soldiers of the Congress organisation fought the battle for justice very strongly but the results did not come in our favour. We will review our shortcomings and mistakes and will continue to serve the people of Delhi and will stand with the people of Delhi at every moment. The mandate of the people is supreme,” he added.

As per the Delhi election results, BJP is heading for a huge victory in Delhi after 26 years.

After several hours of vote count, the BJP was ahead in 47 out of 70 seats and AAP was leading in 23. The Congress appeared set for another blank show.

