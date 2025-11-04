Final leg of ‘Battlefield Trek’ to mark 63rd Walong Day on November 14-15

Itanagar, Nov 4 The final leg of the ‘Battlefield Trek’ marking the 63rd Walong Day Commemoration will be held on November 14-15 from Ashi Hill to Tri-Junction Post in Arunachal Pradesh, concluding a series of treks organised to honour the valiant soldiers of the 1962 Battle of Walong, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the event will witness participation of 20 civilians along with Indian Army personnel, retracing the historic paths where bravery, sacrifice and resilience were etched into India’s military legacy.

Ashi Hill holds special significance in the annals of the Battle of Walong, where Indian troops fought gallantly against numerically superior Chinese forces, displaying indomitable courage despite overwhelming odds. Tri-Junction Post stands as a symbolic site of the first counter-attack launched by the Indian Army during the 1962 War, representing the determination and unyielding fighting spirit of Indian soldiers. The trek served as a heartfelt tribute to the heroes who defended the nation’s honour and inspired generations with their unmatched valour.

It also marked the conclusion of the series of Battlefield Treks conducted across the Walong sector, each revisiting key battle locations and reconnecting participants with the rich legacy of courage, endurance and national pride, the spokesman said.

He said that the Battlefield Trek series underlines the Indian Army’s continued endeavour to honour its heroes, promote historical awareness and instil patriotism among the youth and celebrate the immortal spirit of Walong.

Lt Col Rawat said that as part of the commemoration, on November 15, a series of events will be held in Arunachal Pradesh’s Walong. These include a wreath laying ceremony, a movie commemorating 63rd Walong Day, followed by a Jazz Band, Light and Sound show, Sand Art and Drone Display, followed by interaction with war veterans.

On the next day (November 16), a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Walong memorial, followed by the closing ceremony.

Walong Day is observed by the Indian Army in mid-November every year to mark the raw courage displayed by a few hundred Indian soldiers against heavily armed combatants of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Apart from serving military personnel, government officials, veterans and the Next of Kin of those who laid down their lives in the 27-day-long Battle of Walong, a large number of civilians participate in the commemoration to honour the bravehearts.

