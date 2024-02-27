Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Exhorts Indian Inc To Align Itself With Goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged Indian businesses to align themselves with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, marking the completion of 100 years of India's independence.

Speaking at a session titled 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & industry,' hosted by FICCI, the minister reaffirmed the industry that reforms will persist under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the government's upcoming term. With general elections scheduled for April-May, the BJP expresses confidence in Prime Minister Modi's re-election with a stronger mandate.

Sitharaman said that India has moved up to become the fifth largest economy and is on the way to become the third largest global economy. The minister said that several reforms were undertaken by the government during the last 10 years and the trend will continue. She said that the reforms to be undertaken by the next Modi government will touch on factors of production.