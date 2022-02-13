FIR against BJP MLA Vinay Bihari in Patna

Patna, Feb 13 Patna police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Vinay Bihari in connection with alleged kidnapping of a 25-year-old girl, an official said.

The victim went to college of commerce for examination on February 9. Since then, she has not returned home. The victim's mother alleged that when her phone was switched on, Vinay Bihari received the call.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections of 366 and 120B at Agam Kuan police station. The SHO has confirmed filing of the FIR. He said that an investigation is underway.

The victim is Rishima Raj, a resident of progressive colony located on Bhootnath road, Patna. She went to the College of Commerce on February 9 at 9 a.m. Her mother Rekha Kumari, the complainant said that she was expecting her return around 2 p.m.

"When she did not return till 3 p.m., I contacted her on the phone which was switched off. At 3.10 p.m., we received a text message from her phone and was directed to contact on the phone number 7304210830. When I contacted that number, it was received by BJP MLA Vinay Bihari," Rekha said.

"MLA Vinay Bihari initially directed me to call after an hour. When I contacted again after one hour, he threatened me. He said that the girl is with his nephew Rajiv Singh. He said there is no use going to SP or DSP," Rekha said.

"When I went to Rajiv Singh's house located at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, his parents informed that they were not aware of such an incident. Rajiv Singh is their son but he lives with his uncle Vinay Bihari," she said.

Vinay Bihari is an MLA of Lauria assembly constituency in Bettiah. He has denied the allegation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor