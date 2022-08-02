FIR against Hospital manager, four doctors in Jabalpur fire incident

The Jabalpur Police have registered an FIR against five people, including four doctors, in the Jabalpur Hospital fire incident that left at least nine persons dead, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Gaur toldthat the FIR was registered against five people in the connection with the hospital fire incident. The manager of New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital, identified as Ram Soni and four doctors : Dr Nishit Gupta, Dr Suresh Patel, Dr Sanjay Patel and Dr Santosh S have been charged under sections 304, 308, 334 of the Indian Penal Code. The sections pertain to causing death and hurt through negligence.

"The premise of the hospital has been sealed and evidence is being technically analysed. We have got video records also that have been sent to the cyber team," he further said.

At least nine people were killed in a massive fire at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday, officials said. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Chouhan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the nearest kin of the deceased.

"In this hour of grief, the bereaved families should not consider themselves alone, I and entire Madhya Pradesh are with the families. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand each to the seriously injured. The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," the CM said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister further said that local administration and collector have been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Siddharth Bahaguna, Jabalpur SP said that around 9-10 people lost their lives in the fire that broke out due to a short circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences to the families of the persons who died in the blaze.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

( With inputs from ANI )

