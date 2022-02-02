FIR against man for posing as Minister's kin in MP

Bhopal, Feb 2 The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case against a person for posing as state Panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia's relative and abusing police personnel in Pachor town of Rajgarh district.

The accused, who was identified as Udairaj Singh Sisodia, had on Sunday, abused the cops when they stopped loud music from being played at a wedding ceremony.

Acting on a complaint, the police had reached the marriage venue when Udayraj, posing as Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia' nephew abused them.

In a video that has gone viral, Udayraj can be seen abusing the cops and threatening them of dire consequences if they stop the music.

The police came into action after the minister denied having any relation with the man. "He (Minister) has denied being related to the accused," said a senior police official.

The incident had occurred in the wee hours of Sunday when a head constable Suresh Mewade and two other constables had gone to stop DJ music from being played at a marriage garden.

Police said an FIR has been registered against Udayraj Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Panel Code (IPC) and Madhya Pradesh Kolahal Niyantran Abhiyan (an act to control noise pollution).

