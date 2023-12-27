FIR filed against BJP MP Pratap Simha for calling CM Siddaramaiah 'sluggish'

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 27 Karnataka Police filed an FIR against BJP MP Pratap Simha for making a derogatory remark against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday in Mysuru district.

The FIR was lodged by the Devaraja Police in Mysuru city under the provisions of IPC Section 504 and 153, following a complaint by Congress workers. Simha had referred to CM Siddaramaiah as "somari Sidda'' (sluggish Siddaramaiah) during a Hanuman Jayanthi programme organised in Hunsur town recently.

Simha, who represents Mysuru-Kodagu constituency, further accused Siddaramaiah of spreading hatred among castes. "Mr Siddaramaiah, if you have the guts and capacity, carry out politics through development. Don’t indulge in the politics of hatred," he had said.

"CM Siddaramaiah is personally attacking me due to insecurity. There are 28 MPs in the state, and he chooses to target only me. I am not sitting idle like 'somari Sidda' (sluggish Siddaramaiah) and indulging in caste politics. I am into the politics of development, and that's why I am being targeted," said the BJP MP.

Congress workers staged a protest condemning his remarks on Tuesday night. The protest was withdrawn after the police assured them of registering an FIR.

B.J. Vijayakumar, Mysuru Rural Congress President who lodged the complaint, stated that Pratap Simha is attempting to create a communal rift between Hindus and Muslims.

Simha responded, stating that everyone, from the worker to the son of CM Siddaramaiah, is targeting him. "The Congress had attempted to portray me as a terrorist. They printed posters depicting me as a Muslim holding a bomb in my hands as if all Muslims are terrorists. "After I gave clarification about the smoke bomb attack, the Congress came up with new posters alleging that my brother is involved in the felling of trees," he said.

