FIR for celebratory firing during 'shastra puja'

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 6 Firing in the air during the traditional 'shastra puja' on Dussehra led to an FIR being registered against unnamed persons after the video of the incident went viral.

The FIR was lodged against unknown persons at the Baradari police station after the video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Police said that they were examining the video to identify the accused and have lodged the FIR under relevant sections.

According to the police, the shastra puja was being performed at the Hari Mandir of Model Town, when some residents opened fire and shot several rounds in the air. One of them recorded a video of the entire scene, which went viral on social media.

Sub-inspector Vinay Kumar said that on learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled by then.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati said, "An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under section 336 (act to endanger human life) of IPC and 30 Arms Act."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor