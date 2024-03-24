FIR Registered Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa's Son

An FIR has been registered against former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra for violating the Model Code of Conduct, in Chitradurga. BY Raghavendra is the sitting Shivamogga MP and candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from here.BY Raghavendra is the sitting Shivamogga MP and candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party’s third central election committee meeting was held on Saturday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders like party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. JD(U) released the names of its 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Sunday, Former Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria joined the BJP . The party general secretary Vinod Tawde lauded Bhadauria’s long service in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and expressed confidence that he will now contribute actively in the political field after playing an active role in the defence forces.