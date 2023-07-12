Fire breaks out at car showroom in Delhi
By IANS | Published: July 12, 2023 10:38 AM 2023-07-12T10:38:22+5:30 2023-07-12T10:40:03+5:30
New Delhi, July 12 A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday morning, a fire department official said.
According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze was received from the Mayapuri area around 7:25 a.m.
"A total of 19 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames at the Mahindra car showroom," said Garg.
Further details are awaited.
