Fire breaks out at DCM building in Delhi
By IANS | Published: July 15, 2023 08:50 PM 2023-07-15T20:50:16+5:30 2023-07-15T20:55:03+5:30
New Delhi, July 15 A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building on Delhi’s ...
New Delhi, July 15 A fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building on Delhi’s Barakhamba Road on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
According to the Director of DFS, Atul Garg, a call was received about the blaze at the DCM building in Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road, at 6:20 p.m.
“A total of 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. The firefighting operation is going on. No injuries have been reported,” Garg said.
More details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app