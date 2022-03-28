Fire breaks out at dumping yard in Ghazipur

New Delhi, March 28 A major fire broke out at a dumping yard in Ghazipur area of East Delhi on Monday afternoon.

According to the fire department, they got a call of the incident at around 2.30 p.m. following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Till 5.10 p.m. the cooling operation was still going on. The fire department said that no one was hurt in the incident.

The traffic was affected due to the fire as blazes were high. The cause of fire is still not known.

