Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

New Delhi, July 8 A massive fire was reported in a cosmetic items godown in Delhi's Azad Market area on Saturday morning, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that on Saturday around 9:30 a.m a fire call in a godown near Pratap Nagar Metro station in Azadpur Market was received."A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries/casuality were reported and flames were doused within two hours," said another DFS official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor