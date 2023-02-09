Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi

By IANS | Published: February 9, 2023 08:42 AM 2023-02-09T08:42:03+5:30 2023-02-09T08:55:06+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 9 A fire broke out at an HDFC Bank in the national capital's Greater Kailash-II ...

Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 A fire broke out at an HDFC Bank in the national capital's Greater Kailash-II area on Thursday, an official said.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said a call regarding the blaze at the bank in M Block was recieved at around 6.05 a.m.

"A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control at around 7.15 a.m. The fire was at basement (server room) and ground floor of the bank. No casualty has been reported," he added.

