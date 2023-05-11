Fire breaks out at hosiery factory in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 11 : A fire broke out in a hosiery factory in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, said the fire officials.

According to the fire officials, a fire broke out in the hosiery factory at around 10.12 am and was brought under control within 30-45 minutes.

"As soon as the information of the fire was received, two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within 30-45 minutes. It is under control now", fire officer, Rajinder Kumar told .

Kumar further said that there was no casualty reported. Everyone was brought out and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor