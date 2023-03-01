Fire breaks out at JNU laboratory, no casualties

New Delhi, March 1 A fire broke out in a laboratory at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday. Though no casualties were reported in the incident, some students were reportedly injured due to the fire and a few other got unwell after inhaling the smoke. The injured students have been taken to AIIMS for treatment.

According to the students, the fire broke out in the chemistry lab of JNU's School of Physical Sciences. The fire broke out reportedly after a short circuit.

A few students associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) say that the injured students have been admitted to AIIMS by their colleagues.

Students complain that there was neither a fire alarm nor automatic fire extinguishing equipment installed in the building.

Students say that fire brigade was called to control the situation.

Raising concerns over the incident, the JNU unit of the ABVP wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor and sought proper fire extinguishing arrangements to avoid such incidents in future.

ABVP's Vikas Patel said that the life of the students should be paramount for the administration. The way there are science labs without any proper safety and security arrangements, even more horrific accident can happen.

It may be noted that in 2016, experimental equipments worth in crores were destroyed in a fire, which broke out after a short circuit in a laboratory at JNU's Institute of Environmental Science.

