Fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel, no casualties reported

The fire rescued the guests safely after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in the state capital in the evening of Wednesday, informed the Fire department.

The fire was doused off within an hour and no casualties have been reported, it said.

The fire department reached the spot to douse the fire. Several fire tenders were deployed to take the situation under control, the fire officer said.

Vijay Kumar, Chief Fire Officer of Lucknow said, "A total of seven fire tenders were used to douse off the fire within 1 hour. All employees and guests of the hotel were rescued safely. No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire is still not known."

The fire erupted in the basement of the hotel which falls under the Vibhuti Khand Police station area of Lucknow.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor