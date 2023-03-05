Fire breaks out at Shri Ram College in Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at Shri Ram College of Science and Commerce on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Bhandup area, said the fire department officials.

According to the officials, upon receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up.

So far, no one has been reportedly injured in the incident, the fire department added.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

