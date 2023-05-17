Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai's Bandra, no casualties reported

By ANI | Published: May 17, 2023 08:15 AM 2023-05-17T08:15:38+5:30 2023-05-17T08:20:03+5:30

Bandra (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : A fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt

Bandra (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : A fire broke out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

"Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday at 4:40 am," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the officials, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited on the incident.

