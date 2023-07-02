Fire breaks out at sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta colony, 2 rescued

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Two persons including an elderly woman were rescued by police and fire services after a fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the fire, the official further informed.

Officials said that the fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony area.

On receiving information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and went about dousing the fire.

The exact cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

A viral video showed police carrying a man to an ambulance with smoke billowing out of the commercial establishment.

More details are awaited

