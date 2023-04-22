Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot

By ANI | Published: April 22, 2023 09:20 AM 2023-04-22T09:20:24+5:30 2023-04-22T09:25:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], April 22 : A fire broke out at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in the national capital ...

Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot | Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot

Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot

Next

New Delhi [India], April 22 : A fire broke out at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in the national capital on Saturday, officials said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Firefighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 17, a fire broke out at the headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in the national capital.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze at around 6.50 pm.

Five fire tenders were pressed into the service and the blaze was brought under control.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters located in the Lodhi Road area of the National Capital," the fire department officials said, adding that at around 7.40 pm the blaze was brought under control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : New Delhi Border Police ITO Itbp The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west New-delhi Ito delhi metro station New delhi municipal committee South zone committee