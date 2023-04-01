Fire breaks out in a textile ship in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 1 : A fire broke out in a textile shop on Kallayi Road in Kerala's Kozhikode on Saturday morning.

According to the police, 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

