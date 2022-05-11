Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area

By ANI | Published: May 11, 2022 04:59 AM2022-05-11T04:59:35+5:302022-05-11T05:10:02+5:30

A fire that broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area in New Delhi has been doused, said Ram Gopal Meena, Station Officer, Fire Department.

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area | Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area

Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area

Next

A fire that broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area in New Delhi has been doused, said Ram Gopal Meena, Station Officer, Fire Department.

Twelve fire tenders had been engaged in the operation, the Station Officer added.

No casualty has been reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ram gopal meenaRam gopal meenaFire DepartmentFire service