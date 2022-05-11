Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area

A fire that broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area in New Delhi has been doused, said Ram Gopal Meena, Station Officer, Fire Department.

Twelve fire tenders had been engaged in the operation, the Station Officer added.

No casualty has been reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

