Fire breaks out in hotel in J&K's Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 28 (J&K) A massive fire broke out in a hotel in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in J&K on Wednesday.

Officials said the fire broke out in the Pine Palace Hotel this morning.

Fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot.

Till last reports came in, efforts to douse the flames were continuing in the area.

The actual cause of the fire is being ascertained, officials said.

Further details were awaited.

