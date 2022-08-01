Fire breaks out in Jabalpur hospital; 10 killed

Jabalpur, Aug 1 At least 10 people have been killed after a massive fire broke out on Monday in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, officials said.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the New Life Multispeciality Hospital to bring the blaze under control, an official said, adding the rescue operations were underway.

Many people including patients and hospital staff are said to be present inside the building.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit on the ground floor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor