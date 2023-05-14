Fire breaks out in wine shop in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 14 : A wine shop was gutted in the fire that broke out in the shop in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, officials said.

According to the officials, seven vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire that broke out in the shop located near Golf Course Road.

"In the fire, liquor worth Rs 5 crore was destroyed in the fire," officials said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

