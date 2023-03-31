Fire erupts in Delhi factory
By IANS | Published: March 31, 2023 09:57 AM 2023-03-31T09:57:06+5:30 2023-03-31T10:10:09+5:30
New Delhi, March 31 A fire erupted at a factory at Delhi's Wazipur Industrial area on Friday, a fire department official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.
Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said a call regarding the blaze was received at 8.18 a.m., and a total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site.
Further details are awaited.
