Fire erupts in TN's Kodaikanal forest area

Chennai, March 15 An operation is underway to douse a fire in Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal forest area that erupted on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials said that they are doing their best to control the blaze from spreading and are expecting to douse it by the evening.

The Kodaikanal police along with the forest department are probing the cause of the fire.

Kodaikanal is a major hill tourist destination of Tamil Nadu, visited by both foreign and domestic tourists.



