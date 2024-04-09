New Delhi: A Massive Fire in Building at GB Road Area

New Delhi, April 9 A massive fire was reported at a building in central Delhi’s GB Road area, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that a call regarding the blaze at a building in the GB road area was received late on Monday night.

“A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flames were doused after hours of operation,” said the DFS official. The official further said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

