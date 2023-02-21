Fire in maternity ward of MP govt hospital, no casualty reported

Bhopal, Feb 21 A fire broke out in the maternity ward of a government-run hospital here causing panic among the patients and their attendants. The blaze was doused and no casualty was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at around 10.30 p.m. Monday.

There were over 85 newborns along with their mothers admitted in the maternity ward when the fire broke out.

District Collector Avi Prashad said all patients (babies and mothers) were safely evacuated. They all were shifted to another ward. He said, prima-facie it appears a short-circuit caused the fire, an inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

"Soon after the fire was reported, all women and children admitted in the ward were safely evacuated. Nobody suffered any injury in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter," Prasad added.

Sources told that the entire maternity ward was filled with smoke causing panic among the patients. The situation became critical for some pregnant women as they felt labour pain at the time when everyone was rushing to save their lives.

As per reports, mothers and their newborn babies who were admitted in the affected ward were shifted under a tin-shade ward, which caused skirmishes between the hospital administration and their people.

