Fire reported at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 A fire broke out at the Anatomy Department in the Lady Hardinge medical college on Friday, the Fire Department said, adding that no one was injured and flames have been doused.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze was received at 2: 24 p.m and fire tenders were rushed to the hospital.

"A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames have been doused. The fire was in the anatomy department on the first floor of the hospital," he said, adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor