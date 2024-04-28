Firing Inside Sweet Shop: Gunmen Strike in Jammu's Miran Sahib

In Miran Sahib, Jammu & Kashmir, chaos erupted when some bad guys attacked a sweet shop. People were scared and confused as bullets flew around. Thankfully, the police quickly came to help and are working hard to catch the culprits and make the area safe again.

The firing incident is being attributed to a case of ransom. A police officer present at the spot said that in the late evening they received an information about the firing inside the sweet shop.

Locals said that two people had arrived at the sweet shop on a motor bike and fired and fled from the area. No one was injured in this incident, they said. Meanwhile, Police said that a local made weapon (Katta) was used in this act. A case in this regard has been registered in police station Miran Sahib.