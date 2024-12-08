First ever advent Christmas service held during Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 8 Amidst a mesmerising cultural extravaganza and the presence of thousands of tourists, the advent Christmas Devotional Service was held at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama on Sunday.

Organised by the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF), this is the first-ever advent Christmas service held coinciding with the 10-day long Hornbill Festival, which began on December 1.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, attending as the special guest, expressed his joy in joining the Advent Christmas celebration at Kisama alongside his family.

He noted the special significance of the event, coinciding with the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival.

Rio extended his gratitude to the NJCF for organising the devotional service.

He reflected on the blessing of worshipping with a vibrant community and emphasised the unique nature of this occasion.

He assured attendees that the celebration sought not to diminish the spirit of Christmas but to highlight the interconnectedness of spiritual identity, indigenous heritage, and political identity.

The Chief Minister encouraged participants to embrace themes of tolerance, forgiveness, and goodwill in the true Christian spirit during this season.

Above all, he reminded everyone to focus on the central figure of Christmas, Jesus Christ, who brought hope, peace, and salvation to the world.

In his sermon, Rev. Zelhou Keyho, Advisor of NJCF, explained that the essence of the Christmas season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Keyho urged attendees to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas amid personal challenges, emphasizing that the season offers an opportunity to demonstrate Christian faith and glorify God.

He reminded the congregation that Christmas is not about Santa Claus but about God’s presence among the people, encouraging them to rejoice and strive for peace and goodwill.

Rev. Fr. George Rino, Joint Secretary of NJCF, delivered the invocation, while Rev. N. Paphino, President of NJCF, extended a warm welcome to all attendees in his speech.

Musical performances for the service were provided by the Sumi Aphuyemi Baptist Church (Kohima), the Nagaland Chamber Choir, the Khedi Baptist Church (Kohima Village), and Live Voice (CRC Viswema), adding a spiritual and festive atmosphere to the event.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor