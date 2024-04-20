First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Sees One-Sided Voting in Favor of NDA, Says PM Modi in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, April 20, that there had been one-sided voting in favour of the BJP-led NDA in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Addressing at a public rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, PM Modi said, "Yesterday, the first phase of polling concluded. I congratulate & express my gratitude to all those who cast their vote and especially the first-time voters. After the polling concluded, the analysis that was done on the booth level and the information that was received confirms that in the first phase, there has been one-sided voting for NDA."

PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all the voters across the country for casting their votes in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday and said that it is evident that the people across India are voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in record numbers.

"First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today's voting. It's clear that people across India are voting for the NDA in record numbers," posted the Prime Minister on X.

The polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday. The tentative figure of voter turnout across 21 States and UTs reported is over 60% at 7 p.m.

West Bengal was leading the voter turnout charts after it recorded a 77.57 voting percentage in the state till 5 p.m., as per the data released by the Election Commission of India. Voting was held in 102 seats in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Taking the snatching attack at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, PM Modi said, "Congress ke Shehzad unhe bhi Wayanad mein sank at dikh raha hai. Shehzade aur unki toli April 26 ko Wayanad mein voting ka intezaar kar rahe hain...Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap maan ke chaliye wo Wayanad bhi chodenge."

He further stated, "To all the workers and leaders of other parties, even if you feel that you are going to lose the elections and why should you work hard- I want to say work hard for democracy. 'Aaj nahin toh kal, kal nahin toh parso, parso nahin toh narso, arey kabhi to mauka aega'..."