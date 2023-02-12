First section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway today, travel to Jaipur from Delhi in just 3 hours

The first stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, it said. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than ₹5,940 crore. This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2,000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about ₹3,775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.