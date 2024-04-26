First time people of Punjab have own govt, says CM Mann in Khadoor Sahib seat campaign

Tarn Taran (Punjab), April 26 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday hit out at leaders of all opposition parties as he said it was the "first time" that the people of the state had their own government.

Campaigning for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate, Laljit Singh Bhullar, in Patti in the border Tarn Taran district, he said that earlier there were only "raje" and "rajwade" who looted Punjab and amassed wealth and property, in indirect references to Amarinder Singh as the "raja" and the Badals as "rajwade".

"In 2024, Punjab will become a hero... will set an example because all 13 candidates of AAP will win and represent the state in the Parliament," he said.

Mann said traditional parties ruined "our childhood, they ruined our youth and they ruined the lives of elderly people. They are even ready to ruin the future of our children and our next generation. But we are going to vote against them. The times have changed".

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said his decision to arrest AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal proved the BJP "is scared of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal".

"They think that by arresting Arvind Kejriwal they can stop the Aam Aadmi Party but they are mistaken. They can only arrest him, they can never arrest his thinking."

Mann said these elections are important. "We have to use our right to vote very carefully and sincerely, we are fighting to save our Constitution and our democracy."

