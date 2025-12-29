Fishermen to launch indefinite strike in TN's Ramananthapuram today over arrest of 3 by Lankan navy

Chennai, Dec 29 Fishermen in Ramanathapuram district are set to launch an indefinite strike from Monday, protesting the arrest of three Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the continued seizure of Indian fishing boats.

The agitation, called by the Mandapam Fishermen Association, is expected to disrupt fishing activities across the region as anger mounts over repeated detentions and what fishermen describe as a failure to protect their livelihoods.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday when three fishermen -- Amostin A (24), Jonedass S (37), and Paraloga Jebastian Anrose A (25) -- were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The trio had ventured into the sea from Mandapam North fishing harbour along with over 300 mechanised boats. They were fishing near Neduntheevu when Sri Lankan naval personnel intercepted their vessel, bearing registration number TN 11 MM 096, owned by Joseph of Mandapam.

The fishermen were taken to a Sri Lankan Navy camp for questioning and later handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Department at the Mailady fishing harbour along with their seized boat.

The latest arrests have triggered strong reactions among the fishing community, especially as they come close on the heels of a similar incident on December 23, when the Sri Lankan Navy detained 12 fishermen from Rameswaram.

That incident led to a one-day strike and a series of protests demanding diplomatic intervention.

Condemning the arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday, urging the Centre to take immediate and decisive steps to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

In his letter, the Chief Minister said the continued apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities had caused severe hardship and anxiety among coastal communities.

"The repeated arrests of our fishermen and seizure of their boats continue unabated. At present, 61 fishermen and 248 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody," Stalin stated, urging urgent diplomatic engagement to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of Indian fishermen.

With tensions running high, fishing communities across Ramanathapuram district say they will not resume work until concrete action is taken to secure the release of their fellow fishermen and ensure long-term protection for those dependent on the sea for their livelihood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor