Five arrested for assaulting Chhattisgarh woman cop during anti-mining protest

Raigarh, Jan 4 Police have arrested five accused in connection with the shocking assault on an on-duty female constable during a violent anti-coal mining protest in Tamnar block, Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mangal Rathia, Chinesh Khamari, Premsingh Rathia, Kirti Shriwas (all residents of Amgaon village), and Vanmali Rathia (resident of Jharna village).

Two others remain at large. Earlier police arrested two accused, and three were at large. A case (Crime No. 309/25) has been registered at Tamnar police station under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act for a life-threatening attack, beating with sticks and rods, abusive language, and violation of dignity.

Raigarh police stated a high-level investigation is underway using video footage, social media evidence, and eyewitness accounts. "No one involved, directly or indirectly, will be spared," officials affirmed, vowing strict action.

The purported disturbing video showing the female police constable being assaulted, her uniform torn, and left in a state of undress has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

The incident occurred on December 27, 2025, when villagers from 14 affected areas, protesting against the Gare Pelma Sector-I coal block allotted to Jindal Power Limited, clashed with police attempting to clear a road blockade at CHP Chowk in Libra village.

Protesters had been staging a sit-in since December 12, opposing a public hearing held on December 8 in Dhaurabhantha.

In the viral footage, the constable is seen pleading with folded hands, crying, and begging the attackers: “Don’t tear, bhai. I will not do anything. I did not hit anyone.”

Despite her pleas, assailants -- reportedly men -- continued the assault, tearing her clothes while one filmed the act. Separately, Tamnar police station in-charge Kamla Pusam was allegedly assaulted by a group of women protesters, sustaining injuries and falling unconscious.

The violence escalated into stone-pelting, lathi-charge by police, arson of vehicles, including a police bus, jeep, and ambulance, and vandalism at Jindal Power's coal handling plant.

Several police personnel, including Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Anil Vishwakarma, were injured.

Chhattisgarh Congress had condemned the assault as "shameful". demanding a probe into a potential conspiracy to defame the movement. The district administration has initiated the cancellation of the mining project's public hearing.

