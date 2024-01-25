Five detained in Hyderabad hit-and-run case

Hyderabad, Jan 25 Hyderabad Police have detained five youth including a woman for Wednesday’s hit-and-run case in which a bouncer was killed and another injured.

A brand new car with temporary registration, involved in the accident, was brought to SR Nagar police station.

Police are likely to reveal the details of the case later in the day.

The incident had occurred near Peddamma temple in upscale Jubilee Hills early Wednesday when a car rammed into a motorbike.

Tarak Ram (30), working as a bouncer at a star hotel in Madhapur, was returning home with a colleague on the bike early morning when the speeding car hit them at the temple arch.

The car sped away after hitting the two-wheeler. Tarak Ram, who sustained head injuries, died on the spot while another bouncer Raju was critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital.

The family of Tarak Ram on Wednesday night staged a protest along with his dead body at Jubilee Hills police station, demanding arrest of those involved.

A resident of Sikh Village in Secunderabad, Tarak Ram had married two years ago and has a seven-month-old child. He was the sole breadwinner for the family including his widowed mother.

Police scanned the CCTV footage of the incident, identified the car and zeroed in on those who were travelling in the car.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor