Five held for alleged forced religious conversions in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Oct 7 In a major crackdown, the Alwar district police have arrested five individuals accused of coercing poor Hindu men and women into converting to Christianity through inducement and intimidation. officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary confirmed that the arrests were made in connection with illegal religious conversions and links of the accused have been traced to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur.

Religious material has also been seized from the accused, SP Chaudhary said.

He added that the police received a complaint from a resident of Nainapur village, alleging that local Hindus were being unlawfully converted.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team was formed under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Priyanka and Circle Officer (Laxmangarh) Kailash Jindal.

A team led by the Baroda Mev Station House Officer (SHO) reached the village and initiated a probe.

The investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly spreading misinformation about the Hindu religion.

Based on eyewitness testimonies, a seized pen drive, and other propaganda material, the case was substantiated.

A formal case was registered at the Baroda Mev police station.

Following interrogation and based on preliminary evidence, five suspects were taken into custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prashant Jatav (25), resident of Alwar; Ramnarayan Bairwa (48) and Mahesh Meghwal (24), both residents of Malakheda; Keshav Vaidada (39), from Jaipur's Jagatpura, Rohit Jatav (25).

SP Chaudhary added that the police are now investigating the wider network possibly involved in this operation, including sources of funding and organisational backing.

The case remains under active investigation as officials are busy finding all connections in the matter related to this case, officials said.

