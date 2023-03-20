Five held for kidnapping, raping minor in south Delhi

New Delhi, March 20 Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for kidnapping and raping a minor in south Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sonu, 32, a resident of Krishna Park, Babu Miyan, 50, a resident of Shiv Park, Khanpur, and Anand Kumar Jain, 58, a resident of Sangam Vihar, and two juveniles.

According to police, the girl used to live with her maternal grandparents as her parents are no more.

"On March 14, she was scolded by her Nani for being on the phone all the time and her phone was taken away. She left the house. On the way she met a boy (minor) somewhere in Devili," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

"The boy took her to his house after convincing her that she could stay there until she feels okay and then go back. There he made relations with her. The place where the minor lived is in Tigri. There were two other girls, a woman and her son named Sonu. They all appeared to be family," the official added.

According to an official privy to the investigation, the girl was confined there and she was made to do prostitution activities.

"The place was owned by a woman named Suman. The special staff and local PS was working on this case and after dedicated work, the girl could be traced and recovered on March 17.

"Out of the two other girls, one has been traced. Suman is also absconding. The team is after her," said the official.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6 of the Pocso Act at Neb Sarai police station and the accused were nabbed on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor