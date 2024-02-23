Five held for reckless driving, bursting colour bombs on Delhi roads

New Delhi, Feb 23 Delhi Police have apprehended five men for reckless behaviour after bursting colour bombs and driving erratically on the Vikaspuri flyover even as Section 144 CrPC remains in effect in the national capital in view of the farmers protest.

The five were a part of a group of men in around 20-25 cars who created nuisance on the Delhi roads recently, said officials.

The accused were identified as Subeer Singh (42), Naam Singh (41), Gurmeet Singh (29), Harmeet Singh (32), and Manmeet Singh (36), all residents of Tilak Nagar. Police said that they have also seized five vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that it was reported that "some miscreants in around 20-25 cars were creating nuisance on Vikaspuri flyover going towards Peeragarhi by bursting colour bombs and driving in zig-zag manner, especially at the time when Section 144 CrPC is in force in Delhi, local police and traffic police decided to take strict action against such activity.

“Immediately, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

During the probe, the police team was specifically tasked to identify the offending vehicles available in the video footage provided by a complainant in his complaint.

“With the help of details provided by traffic and CCTV footage, the team identified and apprehended five persons from Tilak Nagar along with five vehicles,” the DCP added.

More details were awaited.

