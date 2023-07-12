Five Lashkar terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar, July 12 The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested five terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in Central Kashmir's Budgam district and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Police along with the Army arrested five terrorist associates in the Khag area of the district.

They have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani, a resident of Bhatangan Khag; Hilal Ahmad Malik, resident of Bathipora Khag; Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar, resident of Nawrooz Baba Khag; Danish Ahmad Dar, resident of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag and Showkat Ali Dar, of Bathipora Khag;

"Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor