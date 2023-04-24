Five SC judges unwell: CJI DY Chandrachud

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said that five judges of the Supreme Court are unwell while assuring the lawyers that their cases will be listed for hearing soon.

Hearing the mentioning, lawyers seeking early or urgent listing of their cases, CJI said that the cases in which dates of today were given will "not be shunted out" since some of the judges are not available.

"We had given some dates for cases today. The members of the bar can be assured that cases will not be shunted out since judges are not available. Five judges are unwell. We will list them on the next available date or a next miscellaneous date," said CJI Chandrachud.

A five-judge Constitution bench hearing petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, cancelled its hearing scheduled for April 24 as some of the judges in the bench have been infected by Covid.

CJI also announced that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's historic Kesavananda Bharati judgement that established the basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution, the top court has created a special web page containing 13 opinions of the 13-judge bench.

By the majority of 7 by 6, the apex court in Keshavananda Bharti's verdict on April 24, 1973, had ruled that the Constitution's basic structure cannot be amended by Parliament.

"We have created a dedicated web page containing all the 13 opinions of the judges, the written submissions given by lawyers and documents associated with the Keshavananda Bharti judgment, which was delivered on April 24, 1973," CJI Chandrachud told lawyers.

